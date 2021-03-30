Schroeder Fire '0% contained,' many roads, Mount Rushmore remain closed, officials say

Firefighters continue to battle the Schroeder Fire that has torched more than 1,900 acres so far just west of Rapid City.
High winds Tuesday hampered firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills that Monday forced the evacuations of more than 400 homes and closed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Three separate wildfires were burning near Rapid City, with the largest near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area. That fire has burned nearly 3 square miles and has not been contained at all. Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, near Keystone, leading Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close through at least Wednesday, as well as surrounding roads.
According to a Tuesday morning update from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the fire crossed over into the Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave neighborhoods in Rapid City.
At least one home has been destroyed after “an intense structure fight," officials said. No injuries have been reported.
One and possibly two homes and structures on Schroeder Road and Westberry Trails in northwest Rapid City were burned Monday. No injuries have been reported, the sheriff's office said.
The update said the fire is still a half mile away from the Chapel Valley neighborhood, but fire officials said additional evacuations are not necessary as of Tuesday morning.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said multiple roads on the west side of Rapid City remain closed. According to the report, Highway 44 at Chapel Lane is closed, as well as Highway 44 at Johnson Siding, Red Dale Road at National Guard Way, Pine Dale Ridge at South Berry Pine Road, and Westberry Hill Road at Nemo Road.
The Schroeder Fire is not contained, the sheriff's office said Tuesday morning.
According to a Tuesday morning update from the Schroeder Fire incident command team, the blaze was extremely active during the overnight hours, especially in Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave neighborhoods. Westberry Hill and the Pinedale Hills areas were also active.
The incident command said the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and structural assessment teams will be assessing the area once conditions are deemed safe.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.