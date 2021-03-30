Schroeder Fire nearing 50% containment; Noem declares state of emergency

One house in the Westberry Hills area was identified as a house on Blue Sky Trail that was built in 1978. It's the same house that was saved by local fire departments during the 1988 fire, said Connie Hubbard, whose father owned the house from about 1978 to 2005.

The 1988 Westberry Trails Fire claimed 15 homes, two mobile homes, 40 outbuildings and 42 vehicles. It grew to 3,840 acres and left a burn scar, which is where the Schroeder Fire is burning now.

Hubbard said her father's old house was a three-story with a massive slate fireplace, which is about all that's left of the home.

Hubbard's brother, Mark Crosswait, said he was shocked when he heard the house burned down.

"What are you going to do?" he said. "It's just a sad deal."

Powell said the burn scar allowed the fire to burn through light fuels. He said there are houses on every ridge in the Westberry Trails area, so that with the wind and grass contributed to the fire.