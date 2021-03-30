Schroeder Fire nearing 50% containment; Noem declares state of emergency

The Schroeder Fire expanded to about 2,100 acres Tuesday just west of Rapid City as firefighters faced additional concerns in Cleghorn Canyon.
Incident commander Rob Powell told the media Tuesday afternoon that there's "a lot of heat" making its way toward structures in the area. He said they dumped about four loads of fire retardant in the area to create a buffer between Cleghorn Canyon Road and Power Street.
Firefighters may reach 50% containment for the fire by Tuesday evening.
Powell said the Schroeder Road area is seeing containment along with the Westberry Trails area, but it's not safe for residents to return yet.
"We still have some down power lines in that area," he said.
The Rocky Mountain Blue incident team is expected to come in around 6 p.m. Tuesday to help in firefighting efforts. The team is a Type 2 incident management team that responds to large-scale national disasters.
Gov. Kristi Noem said the team will take over responsibilities for the Schroeder fire.
She said they don't anticipate increased winds, but "vigilance will be key."
Noem said it's early in the season to battle fires like this and South Dakota is one of the first in the nation to do so this year.
"Nationwide some of the resources that would normally be available to us during firefighting season just weren't set up yet because it is so early in the year," she said.
The governor signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for drought and fire conditions through June 1 in response to fires throughout the state.
The order states that South Dakota is suffering from "abnormally dry, or moderate and severe drought conditions, with nearly 80% of our state being in moderate and severe drought conditions."
The departments of Agriculture, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Public Safety, and the Wildland Fire Division are authorized to provide necessary relief and assistance.
High winds Tuesday hampered firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills that Monday forced the evacuations of more than 400 homes and closed Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Three wildfires were burning near Rapid City, with the largest near Schroeder Road in the Nemo Road area. Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, near Keystone, leading Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close through at least Wednesday, as well as surrounding roads.
Noem said other fires throughout the state, like the fire in Perkins County and the interstate fire near Kadoka, are being contained as well. There were also 4- to 5-acre fires in Custer that have been contained. She said Black Hawk helicopters may aid in the fire near Mount Rushmore, if the opportunity presents itself.
According to a Tuesday morning update from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the fire crossed over into the Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave neighborhoods in Rapid City on Monday night.
A Tuesday afternoon alert from 211 Helpline Center announced Cavern Road residents were able to return to their homes, but would have to access it through Johnson Siding while fires are active.
Additionally, a heavy air tanker was dropping fire retardant on the blaze in Cleghorn Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, officials report. Two South Dakota Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters are being used to drop buckets of water on the fire and are also providing aerial reconnaissance for firefighters.
At least one home has been destroyed after “an intense structure fight," officials said. No injuries have been reported.
One and possibly two homes and structures on Schroeder Road and Westberry Trails in northwest Rapid City were burned Monday. No injuries have been reported, the sheriff's office said.
One house in the Westberry Hills area was identified as a house on Blue Sky Trail that was built in 1978. It's the same house that was saved by local fire departments during the 1988 fire, said Connie Hubbard, whose father owned the house from about 1978 to 2005.
The 1988 Westberry Trails Fire claimed 15 homes, two mobile homes, 40 outbuildings and 42 vehicles. It grew to 3,840 acres and left a burn scar, which is where the Schroeder Fire is burning now.
Hubbard said her father's old house was a three-story with a massive slate fireplace, which is about all that's left of the home.
Hubbard's brother, Mark Crosswait, said he was shocked when he heard the house burned down.
"What are you going to do?" he said. "It's just a sad deal."
Powell said the burn scar allowed the fire to burn through light fuels. He said there are houses on every ridge in the Westberry Trails area, so that with the wind and grass contributed to the fire.
He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Pennington County Sheriff's Department and South Dakota Wildland Fire. He said they expect to hear about a cause "soon."
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning that multiple roads on the west side of Rapid City remained closed. According to the report, Highway 44 at Chapel Lane was closed, as well as Highway 44 at Johnson Siding, Red Dale Road at National Guard Way, Pine Dale Ridge at South Berry Pine Road, and Westberry Hill Road at Nemo Road.
The 211 alert from Tuesday afternoon stated current road and neighborhood closures would hold through the evening.
According to a Tuesday morning update from the Schroeder Fire incident command team, the blaze was extremely active during the overnight hours, especially in Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave neighborhoods. Westberry Hill and the Pinedale Hills areas were also active.
