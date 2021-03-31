Schroeder Fire now 47 percent contained; evacuation orders being lifted in some neighborhoods

Homeowners in Pinedale Heights, Westberry Trails, Red Dale Drive, National Guard Way, and Cinnamon Ridge can return to their homes starting at 10 a.m. today.

The 211 Helpline Center made the announcement. State Highway 44 remains closed between Chapel Lane and Johnson Siding Fire Station 2.

Cleghorn Canyon, Nameless Cave Road, Dark Canyon, Magic Canyon and Blake Road residents are still under evacuation.

Law enforcement will remain posted and only allow residents into the neighborhoods, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Homeowners are asked to stay on their property and not wander the neighborhood or wooded areas. Smoke, smoking stumps and small active fires are to be expected.

The department asks residents to not call 911 for smoke or fire flare-up unless structures of residences are in imminent danger. Heavy equipment will still be accessing the areas.

The department is working with Camp Mniluzahan officials to potentially open later in the week.