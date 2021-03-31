Schroeder Fire now 47 percent contained; evacuation orders being lifted in some neighborhoods

Homeowners in Pinedale Heights, Westberry Trails, Red Dale Drive, National Guard Way, and Cinnamon Ridge can return to their homes starting at 10 a.m. today.
The 211 Helpline Center made the announcement. State Highway 44 remains closed between Chapel Lane and Johnson Siding Fire Station 2.
Cleghorn Canyon, Nameless Cave Road, Dark Canyon, Magic Canyon and Blake Road residents are still under evacuation.
Law enforcement will remain posted and only allow residents into the neighborhoods, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Homeowners are asked to stay on their property and not wander the neighborhood or wooded areas. Smoke, smoking stumps and small active fires are to be expected.
The department asks residents to not call 911 for smoke or fire flare-up unless structures of residences are in imminent danger. Heavy equipment will still be accessing the areas.
The department is working with Camp Mniluzahan officials to potentially open later in the week.
Overnight, the Schroeder Fire was measured at 2,165 acres. Firefighters increased containment to 47% and expect to report more progress later in the day, according to the Schroeder Fire 2021 Facebook page. It listed the cause of the fire as human. There are 250 personnel assisting with the fire as well.
Heavy air tankers and helicopters will continue to support ground firefighters to contain the fire.
Joe Reiter, disaster program manager with the Red Cross, said the South Canyon Baptist Church temporary evacuation center has helped about 60 families since Monday. The center has boxed lunches, coffee, donuts and fruit for those who have been evacuated.
Volunteers said people have mostly come in to ask for information and to charge their phones.
The 244 Fire near Keystone is still active as of Wednesday morning. Highway 244 will remain closed and re-evaluated in the afternoon.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial park will remain closed Wednesday due to wildfire activity.
