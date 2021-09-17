Smoke from Nebraska wildfire impacting Black Hills region

A large wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle is causing extremely smokey skies Friday across the Black Hills area.

According to the Great Plains Fire Information system, the "Post Fire" ignited on Sept. 13 and then grew south of Crawford, Neb., on Thursday. With a change in wind direction, the smoke from the fire drifted north into the Black Hills.

"There is currently no new significant fire start [in the Black Hills]," an alert from the agency said Friday evening. "Please do not call dispatch or 911 unless you see actual flames."

According to the Nebraska National Forests and Grassland, several thousand acres have burned approximately four miles south of Crawford and west of Nebraska State Highway 7. As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Post Fire was not contained.

Additional updates on the fire will be made on the Nebraska National Forests and Grassland Facebook page.

