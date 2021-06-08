State Wildland Fire employees to handle live burn this week

Passersby might see smoke rising this week from Custer State Park, but there’s no need for alarm — South Dakota Wildland Fire employees are responding.

The fire is part of a live exercise for Engine Academy, an annual five-day workshop for the state organization’s seasonal employees. The eight-acre fire will be Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday depending on weather conditions. It will be located just south of the Blue Bell Lodge gate.

Jeni Lawver, public information officer for South Dakota Wildland Fire, said in an email to the Journal that the live exercises have only been used one other time in the academy’s eight years.

Fifteen seasonal employees will participate. Lawver said about 30 handcrew seasonal employees won’t participate since their duties don’t include working on a wildland fire engine.

She said the organization drafted a burn plan and established and completed control lines.

“Holding resources will be on scene prior to the arrival of any training resources,” she said. “(South Dakota Wildland Fire) will also have the dozer on site as a contingency. The fire will be ignited to limit fire behavior by using terrain in the area along with wind speeds.”