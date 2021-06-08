State Wildland Fire employees to handle live burn this week

Passersby might see smoke rising this week from Custer State Park, but there’s no need for alarm — South Dakota Wildland Fire employees are responding.
The fire is part of a live exercise for Engine Academy, an annual five-day workshop for the state organization’s seasonal employees. The eight-acre fire will be Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday depending on weather conditions. It will be located just south of the Blue Bell Lodge gate.
Jeni Lawver, public information officer for South Dakota Wildland Fire, said in an email to the Journal that the live exercises have only been used one other time in the academy’s eight years.
Fifteen seasonal employees will participate. Lawver said about 30 handcrew seasonal employees won’t participate since their duties don’t include working on a wildland fire engine.
She said the organization drafted a burn plan and established and completed control lines.
“Holding resources will be on scene prior to the arrival of any training resources,” she said. “(South Dakota Wildland Fire) will also have the dozer on site as a contingency. The fire will be ignited to limit fire behavior by using terrain in the area along with wind speeds.”
Lawver said the area that will be used isn’t in a drought, according to the drought monitor. She said the area is located near green vegetation, so there are no concerns moving forward as the fire will burn pine needles.
“We will be constantly reviewing and monitoring multiple weather forecasts prior to the live fire exercise to ensure conditions are appropriate to proceed," she said.
Employees will also learn safe operations of fire engines on highways, rural, urban and mountain roads through field exercises, fire engine driving techniques and defensive driving.
Lawver said they will also learn about pump theory and pumping equipment, preventative maintenance inspection processes and procedures; designing, setting up, operating, troubleshooting and shutting down potable water delivery systems; GPS use; human performance factors in high-risk environments; and reviewing case studies on incidents involving fire engines in driving, burnover and other incidents.
Smoke could remain in the area several days after ignition. Crews will secure, patrol and monitor fire lanes as appropriate for safety.
