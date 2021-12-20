Sylvan Lake Lodge fire under investigation

The cause of a fire at the Sylvan Lake Lodge at Custer State Park remains a mystery.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said there were agencies on scene Monday continuing the investigation but released few details.

Crews from western South Dakota and Wyoming responded to the fire with the alarm sounding at 6:43 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters discovered a free burning fire Saturday night with heavy smoke and the blaze extending to the exterior and roof of the structure.

Two firefighters received minor injuries, and no other injuries have been reported.

Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager for Custer State Park, said the Custer State Park Resort Company is working with individuals that may be impacted by the fire.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department and Newcastle Wyoming Volunteer Fire Department are among the agencies that responded to the fire.

The Sylvan Lake Lodge has a long history of being a popular destination in the Black Hills.

The lodge was built in 1937 and designed by Sioux Falls architect Harold Spitznagel to replace the original Sylvan Lake Hotel that burned to the ground in 1935. The three-and-a-half-story hotel was originally completed in 1893.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.