UPDATE: Johnson Siding fire burns 25 acres
  • Updated
A two-alarm fire burning just north of Johnson Siding caused some residents to evacuate the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Great Plains Fire Information, the fire was reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday south of Bogus Jim Road. Officials have closed Bogus Jim Road to Norris Peak Road.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said evacuations began for residents in the area. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, 25 acres had burned in heavy timber and steep terrain. GPFI said the fire was 75% lined for containment.

More than 130 federal, state and local firefighters responded to the blaze, including fire engines, handcrews, dozers and air support crews.

Scott Jacobson with the Black Hills National Forest said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

