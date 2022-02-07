Update: Log Porch Fire near Hisega completely contained

The about 6-acre fire near Hisega is completely contained as of Monday afternoon.

Halley Legge, public information officer for the fire, said all resources have been released and some will return to the site tomorrow for mop up operations.

Legge said about 50 personnel were on site to contain the fire just north of Log Porch Road in forest area along Highway 44.

Fire departments, including Johnson Siding, responded to the call Monday morning.

Legge said the fire is still under investigation but they believe it is human caused.

No one residents were evacuated in the area. A safety line was completely around the area by 100% around the fire by about 11:30 a.m. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and law enforcement helped with traffic control.

According to Pennington County Fire, the grassland fire danger rating near Rapid City and in Pennington County is high to very high for Monday and open burning is prohibited in Pennington County. Tuesday's rating is predicted to be extreme.

According to the drought monitor, as of Feb. 1, the county is in moderate drought conditions with portions of north central and north eastern areas of the county experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

