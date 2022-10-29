UPDATE: Palmer Gulch Fire grows to 50 acres

Federal, state and local resources were working Saturday afternoon and evening to stop a fire near the Palmer Creek Trailhead in the Black Elk Wilderness.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Jeni Lawver, public information officer with Great Plains Fire and the National Forest Service, said the Palmer Gulch Fire is estimated at 50 acres approximately three miles south of Hill City. The trailhead is located on Palmer Creek Road off of state Highway 244. Lawver said the fuel type is grass and timber.

Palmer Creek Road is blocked in both directions from State Highway 244 and State Highway 87, and the Palmer Creek Trail is closed until crews can determine the area is safe. No one was forced to evacuate the area.

Lawver said an air attack platform observed a state dozer making great progress at containing the fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the area. Lawver said all aircraft - including drones - are prohibited from flying within the TFR.

The fire was reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday. Multiple crews responded. Lawver said two fire engines will staff the fire during the overnight hours and clean up of the area is expected to take the next several days.

She said any time there is hot and dry weather, the area is at risk for a wildfire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.