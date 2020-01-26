UPDATE: Victoria broadcast burn in Black Hills National Forest canceled

UPDATE: According to a Monday news release from the Black Hills National Forest, the broadcast burn planned for the Victoria project has been canceled.

Previous story

A planned broadcast burn, just five miles west of Rapid City, is set to begin Monday, officials with the Mystic Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest announced.

The forest service said the controlled burn will include igniting up to 600 acres in the Victoria Project area from Monday, Jan. 24 and perhaps over the next two weeks, depending on weather.

The Victoria Project area is located approximately five miles west of Rapid City off of Victoria Lake Road.

Officials caution that smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact surrounding areas. The forest service said crews have been preparing to implement the project to meet management objectives for several years.