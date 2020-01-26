Victoria broadcast burn planned west of Rapid City Monday

A planned broadcast burn, just five miles west of Rapid City, is set to begin Monday, officials with the Mystic Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest announced.

The forest service said the controlled burn will include igniting up to 600 acres in the Victoria Project area from Monday, Jan. 24 and perhaps over the next two weeks, depending on weather.

The Victoria Project area is located approximately five miles west of Rapid City off of Victoria Lake Road.

Officials caution that smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact surrounding areas. The forest service said crews have been preparing to implement the project to meet management objectives for several years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the U.S. Forest Service, broadcast burns are applications of fire to fuels, under specified environmental conditions, that allow fire to be confined to a predetermined area, and produces the fire behavior and fire characteristics required to attain planned fire treatment and resource management objectives.