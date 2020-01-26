Victoria broadcast burn planned west of Rapid City Monday

A planned broadcast burn, just five miles west of Rapid City, is set to begin Monday, officials with the Mystic Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest announced.
The forest service said the controlled burn will include igniting up to 600 acres in the Victoria Project area from Monday, Jan. 24 and perhaps over the next two weeks, depending on weather.
The Victoria Project area is located approximately five miles west of Rapid City off of Victoria Lake Road.
Officials caution that smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact surrounding areas. The forest service said crews have been preparing to implement the project to meet management objectives for several years.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, broadcast burns are applications of fire to fuels, under specified environmental conditions, that allow fire to be confined to a predetermined area, and produces the fire behavior and fire characteristics required to attain planned fire treatment and resource management objectives.
The U.S. Forest Service conducts broadcast burns in an effort of reducing hazardous fuels and/or to improve wildlife habitat and forest health. Certain criteria has to be met in order for a broadcast burn to take place, including smoke dispersal conditions, weather, adequate staffing and fuel moisture.
These are all outlined in a burn plan, that is thoroughly reviewed before implementation, the forest service said.
Once completed, the burn area will also serve to lessen fire intensities from naturally ignited fires such as lightning and provide fire managers more options when suppressing future fires.
Forest visitors are asked to be aware of their surroundings and watch for prescribed burning operations in the weeks ahead. Areas where burning operations are taking place will also be signed to notify visitors.
The public is also encouraged to contact a nearby U.S. Forest Service office with questions.