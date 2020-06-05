Wanblee structure fire held to a single alarm Friday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jackson County fire departments responded to a reported smoke and flames visible in a structure, in the community of Wanblee early Friday morning.

According to a news release, the fire began at approximately 4:45 a.m. First arriving volunteer firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke conditions.

The fire threatened adjacent structures; however, firefighters were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin, stopping the spread of flames to nearby structures, infrastructure and other improvements.

The unoccupied residential structure received extensive damage. No injuries to civilians or domestic animals were reported.

