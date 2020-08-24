Wasta fire burns almost 2,500 acres

The Wasta Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a wildland fire in 18000 block of Base Line Rd. in near Wasta.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire burning in cured grass and brush, with flame lengths between three to five feet and immediately sounded a second alarm.
By early Monday morning, the “97” fire had an estimated containment of approximately 2,500 acres, however this is subject to revision as more accurate mapping will occur during daylight hours.
A more accurate assessment of damage to ranching assets will also be completed Monday.
Suppression efforts were hampered by steep, rugged inaccessible river break terrain, very high fire danger, moderate drought conditions, darkness and multiple fires in the vicinity caused due to lightning activity.
No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported at the time of this release
