Wind-fueled blaze burns at least 20,000 acres near Lemmon

LEMMON | A massive wind-fueled fire in Adams County, N.D., that crossed the state line into Perkins County near Lemmon is at least 80% contained Friday after burning 20,000 acres of in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Shane Penfield, public information officer for the Lemmon Fire Department, said the blaze was 80% contained late Friday morning with hot spots within the perimeter of the fire, but no active spread.

The fire broke out at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Adams County.

"At the time of the call, sustained winds at the Lemmon Municipal Airport were in excess of 30 to 40 mph, with high gusts of 56 mph," Penfield said. "Lemmon Fire immediately requested mutual aid from Hettinger, N.D., and an initial attack was made."

Penfield said when the volunteer fire department arrived, flames were as high as 20 to 30 feet and contained extreme heated gas and smoke. With the strong northwest winds, the flames quickly moved to the southeast into South Dakota.

"Several farms and ranches were evacuated and structure protection was initiated," he said.

As the flames crept closer to farms and ranches, Penfield said 19 occupied parcels of land were burned, but no residential structures were lost.