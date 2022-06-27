WITH VIDEOS: Fire crews quickly douse fire at Servall

People were allowed back in to the Servall building on Main Street a little more than an hour after a fire began Monday morning.

Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for the Rapid City Fire Department, said crews were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. Monday to Fourth and Main streets, the Servall Uniform and Linen Supply building. She said smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Servall building before crews arrived.

Once on scene, crews set up a ladder and hose to get to the roof where the fire was contained. Jaeger said the fire was put out quickly.

She said it appears the fire remained on the exterior of the building and there was no fire inside. She said they do not know the cause of the fire and it's still under investigation.

Jaeger said crews are working on overhaul to make sure there are no hidden fires.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

