Firefighters attend wildland academy

Earlier this month, members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department attended the Nebraska Wildland Academy at Fort Robinson over a couple weekends.
Seth Peterson with the Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) noted the agency has been in charge of leading the training over the past 13 years, but with the COVID-19 pandemic they were unable to host large events. He credited the Pine Ridge Mutual Aid Association for being able to host this year’s training, Harrison volunteer Fire Chief Slim Reece for leading the effort on getting things organized and Crawford Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Prosser for hosting the event within the walls of his department.
“I was just an instructor this year,” Peterson said. As for the training, he said it began with one red card class and built to some years seeing 12 classes in a nine-day period. The red card, he explained, is a national certification for being able to do wildland firefighting.
As to what constitutes a wildland fire, Chadron Volunteer Fire Chief Branden Martens said it involves any are outside the city district where there are not ready water sources such as hydrants or equipment set up on pavement.
The red card is also about creating a standard within the state, Peterson said. If there is a large fire in Chadron and the department needs to tap into other departments for resources, they need to be able to know and speak the lingo and tactics. “To me, that’s what the red card is all about. Getting everybody on the same terminology, understanding the tactics and how we can do things safely.”
The red card classes are four full days, done over two weekends. Fires are typically simulated, unless conditions allow them to be safely created and controlled. Firefighters learn line construction with tools, and this year also included classes on how to safely cut down trees that need to come down in a fire. Unlike the simulated fire areas trees are actually cut. Peterson credited the Rick Arnold with the Nebraska Game and Parks for providing this field experience.
There was also a class on wildland extrication, Martens said, simulating incidents in which a fire truck got into a dangerous area or rolled, or which might not have the standard tools available. A fourth class dealt with beyond the initial attack, addressing multi-day fires such as last year’s Aristocrat Fire.
Throughout all the different courses, Martens said there were 15 members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Of course, any department that wanted to come was invited, so there were firefighters from Crawford, Harrision, Hay Springs, Scottsbluff, Gering, Lincoln and cities in South Dakota. “It’s nice to see the guys build the bonds and the communication,” Martens said. “You get to see our trucks, their trucks and how everyone works together.” Such relationships help when fires break out that require multiple agencies.
Firefighters who have earned their red card must participate in the annual in-house safety refreshers. Martens said there are set criteria in the refresher, though they try to mix things up in terms of topics covered. The guys have a pack test and 45-minute fitness test. “More or less,” Martens said, “they have to walk three miles within 45 minutes with their full gear on for wildland.”
There has been a big push to get the training done in the past five years, and Martens said in the past two years Chadron has really started coming along in getting more members red card certified.
The number of wildland fires the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department responds to varies on the season, Peterson said. For instance, 2019 was a wet year so there may have been a half-dozen over the summer. Last year, conditions were much drier so fires were more frequent. Martens said the department averages around 250-300 rescue calls per year, with 50-100 being fire calls. This includes smoke alarms and structure fires.
This past weekend also saw several firefighters working with Black Hills Life Flight on vehicle extrication.