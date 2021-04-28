Firefighters attend wildland academy

The red card classes are four full days, done over two weekends. Fires are typically simulated, unless conditions allow them to be safely created and controlled. Firefighters learn line construction with tools, and this year also included classes on how to safely cut down trees that need to come down in a fire. Unlike the simulated fire areas trees are actually cut. Peterson credited the Rick Arnold with the Nebraska Game and Parks for providing this field experience.

There was also a class on wildland extrication, Martens said, simulating incidents in which a fire truck got into a dangerous area or rolled, or which might not have the standard tools available. A fourth class dealt with beyond the initial attack, addressing multi-day fires such as last year’s Aristocrat Fire.

Throughout all the different courses, Martens said there were 15 members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Of course, any department that wanted to come was invited, so there were firefighters from Crawford, Harrision, Hay Springs, Scottsbluff, Gering, Lincoln and cities in South Dakota. “It’s nice to see the guys build the bonds and the communication,” Martens said. “You get to see our trucks, their trucks and how everyone works together.” Such relationships help when fires break out that require multiple agencies.