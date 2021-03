The Rapid City fire department is on the scene of a wildland fire near Schroeder Rd. off of South Canyon Rd. in northwest Rapid City.

Crews are asking residents to avoid the area while try try to contain the blaze.

South Dakota Wildland fire issued extreme fire danger warnings in all Prairie Areas for Monday; high fire danger in the Southern Black Hills; moderate fire danger in the Central Hills; and low fire danger in the Northern Hills.

