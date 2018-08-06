HOT SPRINGS-The Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted their first annual Bikers, Bison and Brew event on Saturday in Centennial Park. The event was designed to attract bikers as they traveled to and from the Sturgis Rally.
There were 91 paid attendees and a conservative estimate of 125 total attendees since there were quite a few people who only attended the concert by Crazy Woman Creek Band. Wishbone Chuckwagon had bison sandwiches and hamburgers plus sides and their meal was well received. Highway 79 Brewery provided the local craft brews and ran out of all but one.
Justin Gausman of the Chamber of Commerce said, "We think it was a good success for a first-year event, so we're looking forward to how we can grow it in future years."