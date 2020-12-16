Fishing Line, Dec. 17

Dec. 17, 2020
Go high as in take to the high country is the recommended course of action for anglers this week. And possibly for the next couple as prairie lakes remain unworkable due to either unsafe ice or inaccessible open water.
High altitude Black Hills Area lakes, however, do have workable ice in numerous locations though with, as always, caution advised.
Add to that, good fishing prospects as well, a pleasant weather forecast for the next couple weeks, and therein lies an enjoyable, pre-Christmas trip to the scenic high country.
With that, here is a look at current ice conditions in the area along with recent fishing reports.
And a guide to judging ice conditions:
- Under 4” – stay off
- 4” – ice fishing or other activities on foot
- 5” – 7” – snowmobile or ATV
- 8” – 12” – car or small pickup
- 12” – 15” – medium truck
Angostura Reservoir: Open water other than along shorelines and in back bays where ice is as yet unsafe. Adventurous boaters have been finding some walleye activity on jigs and minnows.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little activity on the lake as icy shorelines have curbed shoreline activity and prevented boat access.
Bismarck Lake: Six inches of ice with perch and trout bites reported.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Warm weather continues to keep area streams fishable and trout activity hot and heavy. Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks are working well with nymphs the choice throughout. Rapid Creek in the city is fishing well also, particularly below the dam.
Deerfield Lake: Four to six inches of ice reported in Gold Run and Dutchman’s bay along with a nice perch bite on waxworms and red spikes with small ice jigs. Perch are suspended two to three foot off bottom in 30-35 foot of water.
Lakota Lake: Six inches of ice on the lake and limits of trout reported on spinners and powerbait.
Pactola Reservoir: Northern pike activity is picking up in Jenney Gulch though ice depth is at four inches in places though varies considerably and extreme caution advised. Chubs are the bait of choice for northerns.
Roubaix Lake: Six inches of ice reported. Trout have been hitting on waxworms.
Sheridan Lake: Four to six inches of ice with some open water in the middle of the lake. Limits of perch and crappie reported on waxworms and small jigs.
Stockade Lake: Five to seven inches of ice reported. Largemouth bass on minnows and a few northern—on the small side--are being caught.
Sylvan Lake: Six inches of ice with a rainbow trout bite reported on salmon eggs, waxworms and powerbait.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite in the Cheyenne River and Moreau River is available where lake is accessible.
Lake Sharpe: Some boating activity below the dam and points south as warmer weather prevails. Some walleye activity reported with occasional limits of walleye in the 17-19-inch range. Spinner/crawler rigs worked in 10-14 foot of water recommended.
Lake Francis Case: A few limits of walleye reported in Chamberlain area near I-90 and railroad bridges.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments:
- 3rd Annual Wild Walleye Outfitters Tournament, Saturday, January 2nd. Applications can be located at wildwalleyeoutfitters.wordpress.com.
- Chamberlain Oacoma Ice Fishing Tournament, January 30, 2021. Contact Raymond Pickner (605.730.0216 for more information.
- Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby, January 31st, Pre-registration only, call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for more info.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!