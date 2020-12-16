Fishing Line, Dec. 17

Bismarck Lake: Six inches of ice with perch and trout bites reported.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Warm weather continues to keep area streams fishable and trout activity hot and heavy. Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks are working well with nymphs the choice throughout. Rapid Creek in the city is fishing well also, particularly below the dam.

Deerfield Lake: Four to six inches of ice reported in Gold Run and Dutchman’s bay along with a nice perch bite on waxworms and red spikes with small ice jigs. Perch are suspended two to three foot off bottom in 30-35 foot of water.

Lakota Lake: Six inches of ice on the lake and limits of trout reported on spinners and powerbait.

Pactola Reservoir: Northern pike activity is picking up in Jenney Gulch though ice depth is at four inches in places though varies considerably and extreme caution advised. Chubs are the bait of choice for northerns.

Roubaix Lake: Six inches of ice reported. Trout have been hitting on waxworms.

Sheridan Lake: Four to six inches of ice with some open water in the middle of the lake. Limits of perch and crappie reported on waxworms and small jigs.