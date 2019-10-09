For those who perhaps think that perhaps they blinked and somehow missed out on fall fishing opportunities given the winter storm scheduled to descend on Rapid City on Thursday, don’t despair. Not just yet anyway. Temperatures are predicted to climb back into the 60s by the middle of next week. And hopefully do a quick melting job on whatever snow piles up in the area.
With that, any negative effects should be but a temporary distraction. And won’t distract a great deal more from what has been a slow fishing season at the big lakes in the area.
Fortunately, area streams, as well as some lakes, continue to produce excellent trout action.
Though with a brief siege of wintry weather in store, last recent fishing activity may not be a good indicator of what lies ahead, here’s a peek anyway.
Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite remains in a year-long slump judging by the results of a fishing tournament last week in which fish found were few and far between.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Mostly bass and perch activity at present with most of the activity being found near the dam. Minnows and lures are recommended.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity has been excellent with ideal water flows though that may change depending upon the severity of incoming spell of inclement weather. Nymphs and streamers will be the go-to presentations until weather stabilizes.
Canyon Lake: Angler are still catching rainbows on occasion on spinners and powerbait.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch and trout bites — including 14-inch specimens--have been pretty steady. Perch have been suspended in 25-30 feet of water and responding to nightcrawlers. Rainbows have been responsive to spinner baits as well as various fly presentations.
Keyhole Reservoir: Anglers are catching some large walleye though numbers caught are generally pretty skimpy.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill have been showing up on an assortment of baits though crawlers seem to be a lock.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout activity in Jenney Gulch reported on spinners and powerbait. And a fair pike bite in the same area on minnows and chubs.
Shade Hill Reservoir: Walleye bite improving at last report though access can be a problem, a situation that will not improve with the weather front moving in.
Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has slowed considerably though perch are still active on small jigs and minnows. And occasional pike activity off highway 385 near Spring Creek inlet. minnows.
Stockade Lake: A steady crappie bite reported on slip bobbers and minnows.
Lake Oahe: Thoughts have turned to hunting in Central South Dakota though the smallmouth and walleye bites have been fairly steady though windy conditions have prevailed recently making a fishing experience not always an enjoyable one. Most of the activity is located in15-20 feet of water on crawler/spinner/bouncer rigs. Also, guides have been recommending jigging raps/spoons at deeper depths.
Lake Sharpe: Anglers working current breaks in 5-10 feet of water are finding some walleye activity though high-water releases at Oahe adds to the difficulty of locating fish.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite is in the steady if not spectacular category depending upon weather. Kiowa area has been busy, and in the Chamberlain area, the bite is slowly improving. Spinners with either crawlers or minnows at depths of 10-20 feet recommended.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.