Five area players in all-star match

The 37th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.

Five of the West team members are from along Highway 20. They are Anika Burke and Emma Cogdill of Chadron, Cambrea Vogel of Crawford, Joce Varvel of Hay Springs and Jayla Brehmer of Gordon-Rushville. Each of them earned all-conference honors last fall.

The others team members are Milan Coggins and Jenna Curtis, Ogallala; Kyla Knight, Gering; Maddie Lake, Garden County; Josie Jenkins of Mitchell; Emma Foote, Scottsbluff; and Morgan Jaggers and Karly Sylvester, Sidney.

Julie Smith of Sidney is the West head coach and Lisa Hughes-Merritt of Hay Springs is the assistant. Skylar Morris of Broken Bow is the East’s head.

The West, coached by Chadron’s Blakelee Hoffman, won all five sets while dominating last year’s all-star match. It was the West’s fourth consecutive victory and its 12th in the last 14 years. The West leads the all-time series 22-13.

