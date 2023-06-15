Five Black Hills nonprofits will receive a $5,000 grant this month thanks to a giving circle organized by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

The grants will support Youth and Family Services, Working Against Violence, Inc., Black Hills Playhouse, TeamMates Mentoring and Wambli Ska.

Members of the giving circle, Black Hills by Choice, met at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City June 6 to direct the grants by voting on a list of Black Hills nonprofits. The nonprofits with the most votes won a grant, each requested by the nonprofit for a particular purpose.

Black Hills by Choice is one of three giving circles led by the Foundation. Giving circle members socialize, learn about nonprofits and direct grants to serve their communities. Black Hills by Choice meets twice each year. The other giving circles are Southern Hills by Choice and Northern Hills by Choice, both of which meet annually.

Youth and Family Services will use the dollars to deliver mental health services to low-income children and families, while Black Hills Playhouse will replace convection equipment for its commercial kitchen. The grant directed to Rapid City TeamMates Mentoring will partially compensate for a program coordinator position at the nonprofit. Wambli Ska will purchase supplies for Native American communities to create regalia and traditional clothing.

Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI) plans to offset increased food costs so that its clients, who have been affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking, have access to fresh meals.

“With the cost of food continuously climbing, coupled with the increase of services requested, the $5,000 grant from Black Hills Area Community Foundation will help ease the stress on our food budget,” said Kristina Simmons, development director at WAVI.

While clients shelter at WAVI, Simmons said, adults and children receive three nutritious meals each day, plus snacks and drinks. Clients outside of the shelter can also request emergency food boxes, she said.

If you are interested in learning more about Black Hills by Choice, email info@bhacf.org or call (605) 718-0112.