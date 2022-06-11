1972 Black Hills Flood: Current council members recall night of flood, aftermath

Darla Drew didn’t see the devastation of the 1972 flood until she and her friends got to Jackson Boulevard and saw Canyon Lake was gone.

“There were fish all over the road because it took the fish hatchery out, too, so the smell was horrifying,” she said. “There was mud everywhere. There was a house in the middle of the road, there were cars in trees still, and we knew we were going back to a very different Rapid City at that time.”

Drew, who now sits on the Rapid City Council, was 16 years old in 1972 when a flash flood brought a wall of water and debris into Rapid City, claiming 238 lives, injuring more than 3,000 people and causing more than $160 million in damage between June 9 and 10.

The day of the flood in 1972, Drew said she went on a blind date with a couple friends. She left her home near Canyon Lake up the street and up the hill from the baseball fields, and went downtown to the Elks Theatre to see a movie. She said she remembers the sky looked ominous and turned green.

After the movie, the group of six drove around in the rain.

“That wasn’t unusual for this area, so we were going to try to go to a party in Dark Canyon and there were already police turning us away,” she said.

Around 11 p.m., they drove to Canyon Lake and boats were already floating out into the street. Drew said they tried going home and were turned away, so they ended up in Pinedale where a woman pulled them into the house.

“They didn’t know us, I don’t even to this day remember where I was or whose house it was,” she said.

She said the kids called their parents and let them know they were safe before the phones went out. In the morning, the air was dense with humidity and there were still clouds in the sky. They had no idea what had happened that night. That’s when they saw the devastation on Jackson Boulevard.

Drew said her father was in the National Guard and was out all night. She said he was at the command center and was in charge of getting 200 body bags by the morning of June 10.

“That’s when dad knew how bad things were going to get,” she said.

Current Council member Ron Weifenbach said he was 10 years old at the time and lived on Ivy Avenue off of St. Patrick Street. He said he distinctly remembers playing outside with his friends and big raindrops starting to fall.

He said Ivy Avenue was close to Meade Street, which had a drainage issue. He said the street was slanted toward the middle and water would run down it and they would inner tube down it. He said they called it Meade River.

Weifenbach said his friend’s sisters went to babysit, then his friend went home and he went home. Then his father came home and said they had to leave and get to higher ground.

“We all piled up in our car, and when you’re little you don’t think about what the neighborhood's doing, you just react to what’s going on at the time,” he said. “I remember the big clouds and the rain, and we drove up to the Safeway parking lot.”

They spent the night in their car in the parking lot, waiting for the rain to subside. He said the rain pounded on his family’s station wagon. He said it was very dark and very gloomy.

“We didn’t know what kind of… there had been talk about the flooding, but we didn’t really know what had transpired,” he said.

Weifenbach said one of his friend’s sisters didn’t come back.

“It was my first real thought process of people are here one day and they’re gone the next,” he said.

Weifenbach said he remembers climbing the hill behind South Dakota Mines a day or two after the flood and seeing the devastation. He said the whole football field was full, and there was even a dog house floating in the middle of it.

“We were just little kids, the magnitude of it was just so hard for us to comprehend or understand,” he said.

Weifenbach said he remembers standing in line at Safeway for water and getting shots. He said for years he and his friends would find belongings in the creek and turn it in to the police department or his parents.

He said around the anniversary of the flood is always a time of reflection for him. He said he thinks about making decisions based on what happened in the floodplain. He said there’s always a level of respect for the lives lost and devastation that took place that night.

Drew said when she looks at the areas that were hit the hardest, it’s important to stay vigilant, especially as a member of the council.

“I think people would be surprised at how often someone tries to encroach on that land and build on it,” she said.

She said the whole greenway, which encompasses the floodplain and has restrictions on what the area can be used for, is a memorial to her.

“We have made sure that (the flood and devastation) would not happen again,” she said.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

