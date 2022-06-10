Former mayor shares uncertainty, optimism in days after deadly 1972 flood

Don Barnett's life was changed forever when he heard three firefighters likely perished during the June 9, 1972 flood.

"I went to Vietnam and served my country for a year and a half," he said. "I commanded 280 men and I brought every one of them home. I didn't pull that off as mayor of Rapid City."

Barnett was 29 when he was the mayor of Rapid City. After a devastating night of rain, flood, debris, cars getting lodged in trees and houses being pulled into the middle of the road, the death toll and number of missing people began to rise. By Sunday, there were 4,000 names on the missing list.

Barnett shared his recollection of the day after the flood Friday afternoon in the Journey Museum, 50 years to the day.

The morning after the flood, Barnett said there was an intense fog over the city, which he called the cloud of death. After a night of trying to warn residents, help with the rescue and directing National guard, firefighters and police officers, Barnett stopped at the water treatment plant.

The water superintendent at the time told him there was too much trash in the water, too many twigs, too much gravel, dirt and building materials. The pumps sucked all of the debris in until they exploded. The water purification facility was lost.

But the superintendent and city crews started on the plant. Clean water was delivered and distributed. There was a plan and a start to repair, Barnett said, but uncertainty continued to grow.

"I stopped at the courthouse and they told me 85 bodies had thus far been delivered to the funeral homes," he said. "Then we got as busy as we could be."

County government took over disaster recovery and Barnett tried to get 16 city departments back online to build temporary bridges, repair the water plant, find the bodies of the three firemen and a "list of unimaginable, horrible things," Barnett said.

The entire community pitched in, from the Salvation Army commander's widow to the Homestake Mine in Lead. Within one week of the flood, the Rapid City Council voted to keep homes and structures away from the flood plain, 27,000 meals had been handed out, bridges were underway and there was the beginning of a plan to get Rapid City back on track.

Barnett said it took Rapid City 50 years to get back to a new sense of "normal." He said each mayor after his second term, which ended in 1979, has fought to protect the flood plain, and it is a necessary battle.

"We have to keep that avenue for safety for future generations," he said. "What did Leonard Swanson say on that Sunday night? We cannot sentence the survivors for one more night on the suicidal flood plain, and I hope the mayors of tomorrow and the councilmen of tomorrow live by that axiom."

