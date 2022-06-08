Lives lost in 1972 flood honored with Native American song, blessing

Those who died in the 1972 flood were honored and remembered Wednesday at the Journey Museum through an honor song and prayer by Gerald Yellow Hawk.

“That night in 1972, many of us remember,” he said. “We remember our loved ones who are relatives and friends. Today, I have come here to pray in remembrance and honor of these who have gone on before us.”

Yellow Hawk said many Native American people died in the 238 people who perished in the flood.

A flash flood caused by 15 inches of rain within six hours brought a wall of water and debris crashing into Rapid City June 9, 1972. There were 3,057 injured and the damage was estimated at more than $160 million.

Yellow Hawk said a grandmother named Annie lived in a mobile home in 1972, near where the museum is now. He said when the water started to come up, the home started to move.

He said Annie told her children to save themselves and to leave her.

“She was too old to move or to walk, so they left her,” he said.

Yellow Hawk said the home started to move and one end started to tilt. He said Annie sat at the highest point and miraculously survived the flood.

“So remember these people,” he said.

James “Magaska” Swan said his life was changed forever after the flood. In a message to the Journal that contained an excerpt from his autobiography “Iyeska,” he said he was 12 years old in 1972 and lived in Lakota Homes.

“That flood changed the whole course of my life literally and in every way imaginable,” he said. “Not bad or good just changed.”

Swan said that week he was planning a little fishing trip along Rapid Creek near Deadwood Avenue with his friend José. He said that night, he remembers the lights going out and his mom covering all the mirrors. Swan said one lightning strike looked like it hit the front yard and his sisters ran around the house looking out the windows.

“I remember looking towards Rapid City from Lakota homes and seeing these red and orange mushroom clouds and hearing a low rumble sound,” he said. “I would later find out those were some houses that blew up from the gas leaks caused by the flood.”

Swan said family members were running back and forth from house to house, except the kids who had to stay inside. The next morning, he felt something different in the air. His friends, uncles and cousins traveled back and forth from Rapid City to volunteer to find people in town.

Swan said as a kid, he didn’t understand everything that happened, but knew it was bad. He said he could tell from family members’ faces and demeanor, family members being quiet when they were usually laughing and joking.

Swan said he lost a baby cousin in the flood, who lived near the railroad bridge on North Maple Street. His aunt’s house was completely lost, along with all the other houses on her block.

“Her house was moved and caved in on one whole side,” he said. “It was something I’ll never forget, but I remember her neighborhood. It was gone. There was nothing there except the big trees. That was about it. You couldn’t even see the sidewalks. They were covered with mud.”

A few days after the flood, Swan said army trucks pulled into Lakota homes in a caravan. He said they went house to house telling people to get in the trucks. Swan said they were taken to Garfield Elementary School to get clean water and shots, one of which was tetanus.

"Little did my sisters and I know that our whole world would change within two or three weeks when we would load everything we've owned and move to Seattle," Swan said.

"Our lives were changed forever."

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

