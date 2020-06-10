New app shares images of devastation from 1972 flood in Rapid City

Protests and a pandemic are not stopping the anniversary observance of Rapid City’s 1972 flood. With the help of an app, the public can take self-guided memory walks to honor flood victims and learn about the history of that devastating event.
Friends of Rapid City Parks hosts a 1972 Black Hills Flood Memory Walk annually. This year, as cases of COVID-19 continue rising in Pennington County, the organized memory walk has been cancelled. Instead, the Friends are using the Avenza Maps app to encourage socially distanced self-paced Flood Memory Walks.
Friends of Rapid City Parks president Chris Stover uploaded about 30 digitized, georeferenced images to Avenza Maps. The free app can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. To get the app, go to avenzamaps.com, click Visit the Map Store, then search for “Friends of Rapid City Parks.”
Tonight at 6:30 p.m., Stover will be at Founders Park to help people learn more about the Avenza Maps app. For health and safety reasons, Stover said he hopes no more than 10 people will gather in the park tonight, and everyone there should wear a mask and respect others’ health. Those who have questions about the app are encouraged to follow Friends of Rapid City Parks on Facebook and message Stover through Facebook with questions about Avenza Maps.
The app allows people to view historic aerial images taken one week after the flood, Stover said. The photos were taken at high, mid and low altitudes following the Rapid Creek corridor from Pactola across town.
The original photos were given to Rapid City Public Library. What Stover uploaded to Avenza Maps are mostly mid and low altitude photos people can enlarge on their phones or tablets for clear views of flooded areas.
“It’s an amazing resource,” Stover said. “(The photos) are permanently on the app as long as Avenza exists. … It really is amazing. You can see on your phone where a house used to be or maybe where a house floated to. That area in the Gap where the Frisbee golf course is is where former mayor Don Barnett grew up. That whole corridor used to be full of houses.”
“It’s an interesting set of images you can see. Memorial Park is another great set of images. To see how high the water was is remarkable. It’s enlightening,” he said.
The images on Avenza Maps supplement information that exists along the Leonard Swanson Memorial Bike Path. More than a dozen interpretive signs provide information about flood history. Additionally, images of the flood can be seen by scanning QR codes on placards in Memorial Park. Rapid City Public Library and Friends of Rapid City Parks collaborated on developing and installing the codes along the bike path so park users have access to historical and current information about the greenway.
Friends of Rapid City Parks advocates for the parks and the greenway, Stover said, and to encourage flood-prevention measures.
“We’ve got this jewel in Rapid City that people love about our town. The more grass and vegetation we have along that greenway, the more that water will be absorbed and slowed down,” he said. “This greenway is there for a reason and every time we put another parking lot or building (nearby), that affects the flow.”
Rapid City’s park system was created on flood plain land after the 1972 flood. Friends of Rapid City Parks encourage the public to take the walk to learn about the history of the flood, its contribution to the city’s park system, the importance of preserving the greenway along Rapid Creek, and to visit the monument that honors the 238 people who died in the flood.
The 1972 flood was the third deadliest in United States history, causing $165 million in damage.
