New app shares images of devastation from 1972 flood in Rapid City

The original photos were given to Rapid City Public Library. What Stover uploaded to Avenza Maps are mostly mid and low altitude photos people can enlarge on their phones or tablets for clear views of flooded areas.

“It’s an amazing resource,” Stover said. “(The photos) are permanently on the app as long as Avenza exists. … It really is amazing. You can see on your phone where a house used to be or maybe where a house floated to. That area in the Gap where the Frisbee golf course is is where former mayor Don Barnett grew up. That whole corridor used to be full of houses.”

“It’s an interesting set of images you can see. Memorial Park is another great set of images. To see how high the water was is remarkable. It’s enlightening,” he said.

The images on Avenza Maps supplement information that exists along the Leonard Swanson Memorial Bike Path. More than a dozen interpretive signs provide information about flood history. Additionally, images of the flood can be seen by scanning QR codes on placards in Memorial Park. Rapid City Public Library and Friends of Rapid City Parks collaborated on developing and installing the codes along the bike path so park users have access to historical and current information about the greenway.