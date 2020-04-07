Food drive to aid Box Elder residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Box Elder, in cooperation with Feeding South Dakota, will conduct a food drive to benefit Box Elder residents from April 13 to April 24.

According to Mayor Larry Larson, the demand has substantially exceeded available supply to help families in need. Food insecurity is a daily reality for a number of Box Elder and Douglas district residents, and COVID-19 related business closures, service reductions, loss or reduction of employment, and related struggles have increased demand. To help meet needs during this critical time, the City of Box Elder is asking the public for donations of non-perishable, nutritious food items such as canned goods, dried pastas and meals, macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter.

To make the process as easy as possible for residents, Box Elder police officers will pick up any donations within the city so residents may maintain CDC guidelines for social distancing. Officers will also perform contact-free curbside or front porch pickup upon request. All donations will remain within the Box Elder community and be locally distributed.

To schedule a pickup for your donation, call the Box Elder Police Department at 605-923-1401 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Your donation can be scheduled for pickup for any time, seven days a week.

Feeding South Dakota has been serving the Box Elder community via a regularly scheduled mobile food pantry in 2020. At the same time, the Douglas School District teamed with Feeding South Dakota to offer a food pantry on the campus, with a force of district volunteers providing distribution. Both efforts have met a critical need in the community. Last week, the Douglas pantry was forced to end its distribution period early when it ran out of food. To learn more about the needs in Box Elder and this food drive, watch Mayor Larson's facebook video: https://www.facebook.com/boxelder.us/videos/215943223010436/.

