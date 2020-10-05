 Skip to main content
Football, Volleyball Polls

SD Media Football Poll

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 5 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Roosevelt (20) 5-0 100 1

2. Brandon Valley 4-1 79 2

3. Harrisburg 4-1 61 3

4. Lincoln 3-2 35 4

5. O’Gorman 3-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Washington 1.

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (16) 6-0 96 1

2. Brookings (4) 6-0 80 2

3. Pierre 4-1 64 3

4. Mitchell 3-3 40 4

5. Sturgis 2-4 16 5

Receiving votes: Huron 4.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (20) 5-0 100 1

2. Dakota Valley 4-2 69 4

3. Dell Rapids 5-1 55 2

4. Canton 3-2 47 3

5. Madison 3-3 27 5

Receiving votes: Milbank 1, West Central 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (17) 6-0 97 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 6-0 82 2

3. Sioux Valley 5-1 58 3

4. St. Thomas More 4-1 31 5

5. Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 13.

Class 9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 6-0 100 1

2. Lemmon/McIntosh 6-0 78 2

3. Hamlin 7-0 52 3

4. Platte-Geddes 6-0 47 4

5. Hanson 6-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 4.

Class 9A

1. Howard (20) 6-0 100 1

2. Canistota/Freeman 5-1 79 2

3. Warner 6-0 57 3

4. Wall 5-0 29 5

5. De Smet 5-2 23 4

Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 4, Philip 2.

Class 9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 5-1 99 1

2. Langford Area 4-2 65 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 4-2 55 3

4. Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 39 5

5. Alcester-Hudson 4-2 25 4

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 15, Colman-Egan 2.

SDFBCA Poll

11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (44) 5-0 226

2. Brandon Valley (2) 4-1 177

3. Harrisburg 4-1 129

4. SF Lincoln 3-2 85

5. O'Gorman 3-3 58

Others: SF Washington 4

11AA

1. Brookings (29) 6-0 193

2. Yankton (12) 6-0 172

3. Pierre 4-1 120

4. Mitchell 3-3 87

5. Huron 2-4 26

Others: Sturgis 17

11A

1. Tea Area (41) 5-0 204

2. Dakota Valley (1) 4-2 134

3. Dell Rapids 5-1 129

4. Madison 3-3 75

5. Canton 3-2 53

Others: West Central 25

11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (29) 6-0 195

2. Winner (13) 6-0 173

3. Sioux Valley 5-1 117

4. Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 54

5. McCook Central/Montrose 4-2 51

Others: St. Thomas More 27

9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 6-0 128

2. Lemmon/McIntosh 6-0 72

3. Platte-Geddes 6-0 65

3. Hanson 6-0 65

5. Hamlin 7-0 56

Others: Deuel 3, Baltic 3

9A

1. Howard (26) 6-0 130

2. Canistota/Freeman 5-1 98

3. Warner 6-0 75

4. Wall 5-0 46

5. DeSmet 5-2 22

Others: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 17

9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (25) 5-1 129

2. Langford Area 4-2 79

3. DR St. Mary 4-2 50

4. Herried/Selby Area 5-1 49

5. Kadoka Area (1) 5-1 47

Others: Alcester-Hudson 16, Colman-Egan 5

SD Media Volleyball Poll

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 5. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (12) 14-0 60 1

2. S.F. Washington 10-3 47 2

3. Huron 8-3 31 4

4. Watertown 6-2 17 5

5. Brandon Valley 8-3 14 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (8-3) 11

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (12) 16-0 60 1

2. Dakota Valley 9-4 46 2

3. R.C. Christian 18-0 32 3

4. Madison 8-2 22 4

5. Winner 9-3 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (11-6) 3; Mobridge-Pollock (15-1) 2; Garretson (12-2) 1; Florence-Henry (12-1) 1; Hill City (16-1) 1

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (12) 14-1 60 1

2. Warner 10-1 45 2

3. Faulkton Area 10-1 37 3

4. Chester Area 12-2 26 4

5. Bridgewater-Emery 13-1 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (13-2) 1

