A Forest Service road in Keystone will close for a month starting June 1.

Officials will temporarily close National Forest System Road 353.2c, known as “Government Park,” approximately two miles east of Keystone on Highway 40.

The road will be closed from June 1 and will remain closed until July 1.

The closure order prohibits motor vehicle use on the road except for:

a. Persons with a special use authorization from the Forest Service specifically exempting them from the order,

b. Any federal, state, or local law enforcement officer or any member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.

The area is part of an active grazing allotment during the month of June. The purpose of the closure order is to protect the vegetation and forage used by livestock for grazing along NFSR 353.2c from the effects of motor vehicles parked or driven on the road shoulder.