The Black Hills National Forest will conduct its first Moon Walk of the year on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The activity will take place at the Spearfish Canyon Nature Area, Roughlock Falls Trail, located about 13 miles southwest of Spearfish.

Water is fundamental to sustain birds, mammals, and our planet. Water not only provides wildlife with drinking water, but can serve as shelter, a resting spot, or a place to cool off. Some wildlife species can modify the flow of streams and restore desiccated watersheds. Participants will join Forest staff for an approximately two-mile hike along the Roughlock Falls Trail and discover what wildlife species can be found in and around Spearfish Creek.

To reach the Moon Walk from Spearfish, travel 13 miles south on US-14A (Spearfish Canyon). Turn right onto Roughlock Falls Road at Savoy. Go past The Spearfish Canyon Lodge to the Roughlock Falls Trail lower parking area, which is located shortly past the lodge on the left side of the road. Event signs will also be posted at major intersections to help guide participants to the parking area.

Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, flashlights, water, and bug repellant and to dress for cooler evening temperatures. Long pants and sturdy footwear are recommended for comfort and safety while hiking on uneven terrain.

Please arrive early to aid in parking vehicles.

The program may be canceled unexpectedly due to unforeseen reasons such as lightning, high fire danger, wildfire, and other safety reasons beyond control. The program will not be canceled due to rain unless lightning is spotted. If the Moon Walk is canceled in advance due to severe weather forecasted, the notice of cancelation will be placed on the Black Hills National Forest Facebook and Twitter pages. The public is encouraged to check online before heading out to the event.

The Black Hills National Forest, in partnership with Black Hills Parks & Forests Association, is offering 2023 Moon Walk Collectors Pins at each event for $5 each. The sale of lapel pins supports the interpretive and educational efforts across the Forest. The Moon Walk Programs are supported by BHPFA through financial assistance and staffing. BHPFA is a nonprofit partner with the U.S. Forest Service.