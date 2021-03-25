Former legislators call for less partisanship

While legislators claimed they needed more time to consider marijuana policy proposals, they wasted no time prioritizing political ideologies over the advice of public health professionals during the worst public health crisis in a century. COVID-19 continues to impact the daily lives of South Dakotans; nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors have died from the virus and continue to be in the top 10 states for deaths per capita. While families suffer through grief, hardship and fear, our elected officials tout personal responsibility and economic freedom as their priorities, instead of focusing on a crisis that must be solved with the knowledge of public health professionals and doctors.

In an egregious step beyond just ignoring science, our elected officials sank to a new low when they bullied a fellow legislator who requested to work from home to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic. Legislators refused a mask mandate and brazenly mocked masking requirements as infringing on personal liberty. But when a colleague wanted to keep herself and her family safe from the virus, her colleagues bullied her.

This is partisan division gone too far.