Former legislators call for less partisanship

As COVID cases continue to climb in our state and we steadily approach 2,000 deaths of South Dakotans, our elected officials in Pierre have ended the legislative session without addressing the public health crisis, and while actively ignoring the will of the people.
We have seen South Dakota legislators disregard the needs of our residents as they re-route popular legislation through complicated and unnecessary processes. Legal cannabis is the most prominent example. After South Dakotans overwhelmingly voted to legalize marijuana in our state, powerful politicians (who disagree with the majority of voters) created a holding pattern for the legislation, saying they did not have enough time to study the policy. Luckily for voters, the delays and lack of agreement in the legislature made it possible for the July 1 implementation required in the ballot measure that passed by a 40-point margin. However, recreational marijuana, which South Dakotans also voted to implement, is still being delayed by politicians.
Elected officials have also tied up new ethics regulations in court, another initiative South Dakotans supported on the ballot. The voter-approved regulations would limit lobbyist gifts to lawmakers and call for an independent commission to guard state ethics laws. Our elected officials are actively working to eliminate the guardrails designed to protect ethics and decency in our politics. They are actively and blatantly undermining our democracy and the will of voters.
While legislators claimed they needed more time to consider marijuana policy proposals, they wasted no time prioritizing political ideologies over the advice of public health professionals during the worst public health crisis in a century. COVID-19 continues to impact the daily lives of South Dakotans; nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors have died from the virus and continue to be in the top 10 states for deaths per capita. While families suffer through grief, hardship and fear, our elected officials tout personal responsibility and economic freedom as their priorities, instead of focusing on a crisis that must be solved with the knowledge of public health professionals and doctors.
In an egregious step beyond just ignoring science, our elected officials sank to a new low when they bullied a fellow legislator who requested to work from home to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic. Legislators refused a mask mandate and brazenly mocked masking requirements as infringing on personal liberty. But when a colleague wanted to keep herself and her family safe from the virus, her colleagues bullied her.
This is partisan division gone too far.
As former legislators, what we are seeing is astounding and flabbergasting. South Dakotans’ elected representatives are prioritizing their niche ideological agendas ahead of the health, well-being and will of their constituents. When serving in elected office, we all saw the ugly side of politics- the back room deals and trades, but what we are seeing now is beyond the politics of our state’s recent history.
Today, elected officials are more concerned with political allegiances, opportunism and talking points than with governing. Elected officials are actively working against good policy and compromise because of entrenched opposition to an ideology. That’s just not good governing. And South Dakotans are paying the price.
South Dakotans need leadership on the issues impacting their everyday experiences and focus on improving our communities. The intense focus on party loyalty and ideology has left many South Dakotans behind. As former elected officials we say it is time to bring the focus back on South Dakota priorities. Fair wages, good jobs, excellent public education, and healthy communities- that’s what we need action on, not niche political issues like abortion bans and attacking transgender youth.
We are so disappointed in the politics that inhabited our Capitol this spring. The division has created an impossible governing situation, and the best way to bring South Dakotans together to make our state better is by focusing on the issues that matter most. As former legislators who are now constituents, we beg our elected leaders to bridge divides and bring the focus back to South Dakotans.
Co-signed by: Stan Adelstein (R) Rapid City | 2001-2013; Susy Blake (D) Sioux Falls | 2009-2012; Steve Street (D) Revillo | 2005-2012; Larry Lucas (D) Mission/Pickstown | 1991-2014; Linda Barker (D) Sioux Falls | 1993-1998; Peggy Gibson (D) Huron | 2009-2016; Bill Thompson (D) Sioux Falls | 2003-2010; Dan Ahlers (D) Dell Rapids | 2007-2018; Jack Billion (D) Sioux Falls | 1993-1996; Quinten Burg (D) Wessington Springs | 1999-2010; Martha Vanderlinde (D) Sioux Falls | 2009-2010; Paula Hawks (D) Hartford | 2013-2016; Angie Buhl O’Donnell (D) | 2011-2016; Steve McCleerey (D) Sisseton | 2015-2020; Darrell Solberg (D) Sioux Falls | 2009-2010; Ed Olson (Former R, now I) Mitchell | 1987-2008; Nick Nemec (D) Holabird | 1993-1996; Pamela Cole (D) Brookings | 1999-2004; Katy Tyler (D) Big Stone City | 2013-2014; Dennis Pierson (D) Mitchell & Sioux Falls | 1979-82 & 1993-94; Sam Nachtigal (D) Platte | 1999-2004; and Kelly Sullivan (D) Sioux Falls | 2018-2020.