Don Pederson, a 10-year state senator and former Humanities Nebraska chair, has died. He was 90 years old.
Pederson’s wife, June, confirmed he died early Sunday morning from pancreatic cancer, which he had been diagnosed with earlier this year.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law in 1954, he started the law firm Murphy, Pederson & Piccolo in North Platte.
Pederson — the father of former Nebraska Athletic Director Steve Pederson — later got involved in public service. He served on the North Platte School Board for nine years, including a term as president.
He was appointed to the Nebraska Legislature in 1996 by then-Governor Ben Nelson to fill a vacancy in District 42, which covers Lincoln County. He was reelected in 1998 and 2002 before being term-limited in 2006.
During his time as a state senator, Pederson served on the Appropriations Committee and was eventually chair of that committee. He also was a member of the Retirement and Building Maintenance committees.
Pederson considered his work to support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a trust fund that helps arts and humanities programs in the state, to be his greatest achievement in public service, June said.
"He saw the big picture," she said. "That’s an amazing accomplishment for a state to contribute to an arts and humanities endowment."
He also helped develop a college savings plan, created a new higher malpractice cap and provided funding to pay for cancer treatment for low-income women diagnosed through the Every Woman Matters Program.
After his time in the Legislature, Pederson served as a two-term president of Humanities Nebraska, a nonprofit organization that provides free or low-cost programs related to the humanities.
In 2010, he was presented with the Nebraska Sower Award from Humanities Nebraska for his service to the humanities in Nebraska.
He was also involved with the development of the Open Sky Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to nonpartisan fiscal research and analysis. He was mostly hands off toward the end of his life, though still checking up on it on occasion, June said.
"We still went to meetings because he’s still sort of emeritus," she said. "He really wanted younger people to take ownership."
Pederson’s last days were spent with family at their home in Lincoln. He received many letters and cards from people across the nation expressing support and thanks, June said.
“We heard from so many people all over the country who thanked him,” she said. “Those are the kinds of things you hear at funerals, and he got to hear it himself.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. June said a funeral is still being planned, but one is expected by the end of the month.