Fort Robinson expanding RV campsites

CRAWFORD – There will be more happy campers at Fort Robinson State Park. Or, at least there will be room for them.
The park is adding 42 new pads to the Red Cloud Campground, which serves visitors seeking full hookups for their recreational vehicles and campers. Each pad will have connections for 50-amp electricity, water and sewage. The expansion will more than double the size of the campground, which has 32 pads.
Mike Morava, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regional park superintendent, said the project was needed because the campground often reaches capacity during the busy season between June and September. He is hopeful the new sites will be ready for visitors this summer.
The estimated $1.27 million cost of the project is being paid for from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Capital Maintenance Fund. The fund consists of money collected from taxes on the sale of motorboats and personal watercraft.
The campground is one of three at the park. The Soldier Creek Campground offers 98 sites for everything from tents to RVs, while another campground is exclusive to those who bring horses to the park.
In other outdoor news, firewood harvest is usually prohibited at Box Butte Wildlife Management Area, but people with authorization will be allowed to collect it through March 10.
Non-commercial firewood users who receive permission from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission may cut any fallen dead timber in specific areas during the six-week period. Those with the authorization form will receive a map of areas open for harvest and vehicle access, and will be urged to use safe practices while cutting.
Allowing people to collect firewood not only aids in habitat management of targeted areas on the property. It also reduces the amount of wood that may become hazardous to boats on the 1,600-acre reservoir and provides an opportunity for people to fuel their fireplaces.
The free authorization form may be obtained by contacting Hunter Baillie, Game and Parks district wildlife manager, or Justin Powell, wildlife biologist, at 308-763-2940, or by stopping by the Game and Parks Commission’s northwest district office at 299 Husker Road in Alliance.