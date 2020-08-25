Forward Tanner Karty returning to the Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that forward Tanner Karty has re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Karty returns to Rapid City after splitting the 2019-20 campaign with the Rush and SPHL’s Huntsville Havoc. In 19 games with the Havoc, Karty compiled 14 points. In mid-December, 2019, Karty signed with the Rush, and remained with the team for the rest of the season. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward scored six goals and added 10 assists for 16 points in 32 games.
“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to re-join the Rush next season,” Karty said. “A big driving force behind my re-signing was the fact that I never had a bad day at the rink last season, which I don’t think many professional athletes across all sports can say. It meant so much to my development to work with Coach Tetrault and Coach Gates, who constantly believed that I could contribute to this team at a high level on a nightly basis.
"Personally, I’ve proved that I can play and produce at the ECHL level, so now it’s proving that I can do it again. Seeing who is coming back to the fold next year, I feel like we’re going to have a strong playoff team. I hope to continue to play my game and help this team make the playoffs and contend for a Kelly Cup next season.”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said he is excited to have Karty re-joining the Rush next season.
“Since calling him up from the SPHL in December, Tanner fully earned a full-time spot on both our team and in the ECHL," Tetrault. "He was one of our top penalty-killers during his stay in Rapid City, and down the stretch began to add offense to our third line. I expect Tanner to pick up from where he left off, bring energy and grit to our forwards, and continue to showcase his work ethic in all facets of the game in 2020-21.”
