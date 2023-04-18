Pennington County's four-day work week means an adjusted schedule for paying property taxes this spring.

In Pennington County, first-half yearly property taxes must be paid by April 30 to avoid accruing interest.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Annette Brant suggested checking with the post office if mailing payments after April 27 to confirm what the postmark will say. Mail received after April 30 but postmarked on or before then will be processed.

Mail postmarked after April 30 will be considered late and interest will be due.

The dropbox at the administration building is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until midnight on April 30.

Payments can also be made online at pennco.org until midnight on April 30.

The County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City Street is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.