Disabled American Veterans is bringing an Information Seminar program to Deadwood this week. The program is free and aims to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.

The program will be Tuesday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the VFW Post 5969, 10 Pine Street, Deadwood.

Staffed by DAV national service officers, the information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.