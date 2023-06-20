Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than a million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans is the Information Seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.

DAV will host a free information seminar on Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hill City Center, 227 Walnut Ave.

Staffed by DAV national service officers, our information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.

To learn more about DAV and the services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.