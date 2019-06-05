Join the Nebraska Project WILD and Nebraska Natural Legacy Project for a free educator workshop June 24-25 at High Plains Homestead, near Crawford.
Explore the rolling hills and plains of northwestern Nebraska, home of the Oglala Grasslands Biologically Unique Landscape. This is where rocky outcrops and badlands are dispersed among the prairie to provide a unique and intricate landscape for many significant Nebraska species.
This Legacy in Environmental Education Discovery workshop is designed for formal and informal classroom educators from grades 5 through 12. Teachers of all subjects will find this workshop useful. Meals and lodging are provided.
Participants will receive knowledge to use when incorporating local ecology into their curriculums, several educational resources, and field guides and activities specific to the area.
To register, contact Jamie Bachmann at Jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov