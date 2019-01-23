Do the math. Tate Rhoads, 21, has been fighting bulls for seven years.
That means Rhoads has been challenging a ton of purebred Mexican fighting bull in a harrowing rodeo arena dance since before he could legally drive a car.
Growing up in a rodeo family, Rhoads, of Big Horn, Mont., admits to being intrigued with bull riders, but something kept him from fully investigating that intrigue with cantankerous bucking bulls.
“I was always too scared to get on one,” he said.
Rhoads was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing football and basketball, and also splitting time between playing baseball and running track.
He decided to try his hand at skillfully evading fighting bulls instead of riding them.
“I just thought it was more fitting for me to run around them, than stay on top of them,” he said.
Bullfighting events, first staged by Black Hills Stock Show rodeo producer Jim Sutton in 1979, offer a competitive showcase for bullfighters, who otherwise play a vital safety role in protecting rodeo bull riders from further harm should the cowboys get bucked off a bull.
The bullfighters’ trademark colorful garb and clown-face make-up are part showmanship, but also by design to help distract a bucking bull to keep a downed bullrider from getting injured.
In freestyle bullfighting, the performers have between 40 and 70 seconds to elicit aggressiveness from a bred Mexican or Spanish fighting bull while evading the bull’s horns and hoofs.
“The goal is to stay as close to the animal as you can without getting hooked or run over,” Rhoads explained.
“The flashier you make it, the closer you can stay, and the hotter that bull is, the higher the scores are going to be,” he said.
Bucking bulls, generally tipping the scales at a close to a ton or more, are bred to buck for eight seconds, to try to throw the cowboy off.
Spanish and Mexican Fighting Bulls, Rhoads said, weigh in less, at 1,200 to 1,600 pounds. Not only are they lighter than bucking bulls, they’re quicker and more agile, and bred to be mean.
“Bucking bulls will throw you in the air or run you over,” he said. “These fighting bulls, if they get you down they’re going to stay on you and camp on you.”
Letting a bull get too close can be a painful proposition to say the least.
Rhoads admits to his share of bumps and bruises, maladies ranging from broken ribs, almost having an ear tore off the side of his head, to a broken wrist.
“All sorts of stuff,” he said.
To avoid injuries, bullfighters train year-round to keep their legs under them for the full time they are in the arena.
“You’re holding your breath for sixty seconds running from an animal that wants to kill you, so you’ve got to be in the best shape,” he said.
Opening rounds of the Black Hills Stock Show Freestyle Bullfighting are Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. and as part of the Rodeo Rapid City evening performances on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7:30 pm.
On Feb. 2, the bullfighting semifinals are at 1:30 p.m., with the finals at 7:30 p.m.
Rhoads will work Rodeo Rapid City performances earlier in the week as a warm-up for the bullfighting competition.
“This will be the first time stepping into the arena to save cowboys, so I’m pretty excited about that,” Rhoads said.