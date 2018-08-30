All Times Mountain
College Volleyball Time
Sioux Falls Invitational
Black Hills State vs. Fort Hayes State 8 a.m.
Black Hills State vs. U of Mary 3:30 p.m.
U of Nebraska-Kearney Tournament Time
SD Mines at Nebraska-Kearney Noon.
SD Mines vs. Minot State 4 p.m.
High School Cross Country Time
Northern Hills Invite (Spearfish) 10 a.m.
High School Football Time
Burke Colome at Burke 6 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Chamberlain 6 p.m.
Red Cloud at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6 p.m.
Todd County at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.
Hill City at Edgemont 7 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Faith 7 p.m.
Bison at Harding County 7 p.m.
Bennett County at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Gregory at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
Custer at Little Wound 6:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Lyman 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Madison 6 p.m.
Crow Creek at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip 7 p.m.
Wall at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Tea Area at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Standing Rock, ND 6 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis 7 p.m.
Newell at Timber Lake 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Watertown 6 p.m.
West Central at Winner 6 p.m.
High School Boys Golf TV Time
Black Hills Invitational (Boulder Canyon) 9 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Rapid City Central at Aberdeen-Central 1 p.m.
James Valley Christian at Belle Fourche 4:30 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Pierre 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Rapid City Central at Aberdeen-Central 11 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Pierre 3 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
RC Central at Spearfish 4 p.m.