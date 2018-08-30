All Times Mountain

College Volleyball Time

Sioux Falls Invitational

Black Hills  State vs. Fort Hayes State 8 a.m.

Black Hills  State vs. U of Mary 3:30 p.m.

U of Nebraska-Kearney Tournament Time

SD Mines at Nebraska-Kearney Noon.

SD Mines vs. Minot State 4 p.m.

High School Cross Country Time

Northern Hills Invite (Spearfish) 10 a.m.

High School Football Time

Burke Colome at Burke 6 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Chamberlain 6 p.m.

Red Cloud at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6 p.m.

Todd County at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.

Hill City at Edgemont 7 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Faith 7 p.m.

Bison at Harding County 7 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Gregory at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

Custer at Little Wound 6:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Lyman 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Madison 6 p.m.

Crow Creek at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip 7 p.m.

Wall at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Tea Area at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Standing Rock, ND 6 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Newell at Timber Lake 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Watertown 6 p.m.

West Central at Winner 6 p.m.

High School Boys Golf TV Time

Black Hills Invitational (Boulder Canyon) 9 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Rapid City Central at Aberdeen-Central 1 p.m.

James Valley Christian at Belle Fourche 4:30 p.m. 

Rapid City Stevens at Pierre 5 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Rapid City Central at Aberdeen-Central 11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Pierre 3 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

RC Central at Spearfish 4 p.m.

