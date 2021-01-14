 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Burke at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

Jones County Tournament;tba

Bison at Mott-Regent, N.D.;5:30 p.m.

West River Tournament at Newell;tba

West River Tournament at Wall;tba

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Wall at Custer;6:30 p.m.

West River Tournament at Wall;tba

Bison at Newell;6 p.m.

Lemmon at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Timber Lake;3 p.m.

St. Thomas More at West Central;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Sturgis at Philip Duals;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Philip Duals;5 p.m.

Lyman at Bennett County;5 p.m.

