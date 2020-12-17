Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys Basketball;Time
Tiospa Zina at White River;1 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville (NE) at Bennett County;2 p.m.
Wall at Jones County;2:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Dupree;3 p.m.
Morrill (NE) at Edgemont;4 p.m.
Northwestern at Potter County;5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Huron;6 p.m.
RC Central at Mitchell;6 p.m.
Douglas at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.
Lyman at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sundance (WY);6:45 p.m.
Winner at West Central;6:45 p.m.
TBA at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Custer;7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball;Time
Gordon-Rushville (NE) at Bennett County;2 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Dupree;2 p.m.
Tiospa Zina at White River;2:15 p.m.
Wall at Jones County;2:30 p.m.
Morrill (NE) Edgemont;4 p.m.
Lyman at RC Christian;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sundance (WY);5 p.m.
Winner at West Central;5:15 p.m.
TBA at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Custer;6 p.m.
Mitchell at RC Central;7 p.m.
Huron at RC Stevens; 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at Sturgis; 7p.m.
Gymnastics;Time
Chamberlain Invitational;5 p.m.
Boys Wrestling;Time
Harrisburg Dual Meet;2:30 p.m.
Girls Wrestling;Time
Hot Springs Dual Meet;2:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!