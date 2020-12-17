 Skip to main content
Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

  • Updated

All Times Mountain

Boys Basketball;Time

Tiospa Zina at White River;1 p.m.

Gordon-Rushville (NE) at Bennett County;2 p.m.

Wall at Jones County;2:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Dupree;3 p.m.

Morrill (NE) at Edgemont;4 p.m.

Northwestern at Potter County;5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Huron;6 p.m.

RC Central at Mitchell;6 p.m.

Douglas at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.

Lyman at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sundance (WY);6:45 p.m.

Winner at West Central;6:45 p.m.

TBA at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Custer;7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

Gordon-Rushville (NE) at Bennett County;2 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Dupree;2 p.m.

Tiospa Zina at White River;2:15 p.m.

Wall at Jones County;2:30 p.m.

Morrill (NE) Edgemont;4 p.m.

Lyman at RC Christian;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sundance (WY);5 p.m.

Winner at West Central;5:15 p.m.

TBA at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Custer;6 p.m.

Mitchell at RC Central;7 p.m.

Huron at RC Stevens; 7 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Sturgis; 7p.m.

Gymnastics;Time

Chamberlain Invitational;5 p.m.

Boys Wrestling;Time

Harrisburg Dual Meet;2:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling;Time

Hot Springs Dual Meet;2:30 p.m.

