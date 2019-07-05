One of the best parts of any fair is the food, and there are plenty of opportunities at the Sioux County Fair to indulge yourself.
Heritage Seed and Hubbard Feeds sponsors a complimentary breakfast at the fairgrounds at 6 a.m. July 26, immediately preceding the youth livestock show. Lunch that day is a free noon barbecue sponsored by Security First Bank, also at the fairgrounds.
A pie and ice cream social offers sweet treats Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the softball/football field, sponsored by the United Methodist Church (there is a slight fee), and the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department will have a free-will donation pancake feed Aug. 3 at 7 a.m. at the fire hall.
A barbecue sponsored by the Sioux County Fair Board will be catered by Hickory Creek Catering Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top dance hall. A $10 admission fee will be charged to attend that barbecue and the dance that follows.