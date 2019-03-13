The Chadron Journal – Friday, March 21, 1919 – 100 years ago
R.W. Graves Flu Victim
Chadron Loses Another Prominent Business Man. Passes Away Friday Night.
A Skilled Photographer
Has Been in Failing Health For Some Time, A Relapse of Flu Was Direct Cause
A gloom was cast over this city and community when the word was breathed about on Saturday morning that Ray Graves had passed away at midnight.
For about two month he had been in poor health but kept at his work. About two weeks ago he was stricken with Influenza which developed into bronchial pneumonia, causing his death.
Ray, as he was familiarly known was one of the most popular young men of Chadron. Modest in manner but singularly frank and open hearted in his dealings, he made and held many friends. He had such a kind disposition and possessed a most unusually engaging personality. His memory will be cherished long by a large circle of acquaintances.
The funeral services were held at the Methodist church, Monday morning at ten o’clock, and were conducted by Professor Wilson, who was assisted by Dr. C.E. Newland. Out of respect to this honored business man the business houses were closed during the hour of the funeral.
Ray W. Graves was born at Newbern, Iowa, December 29, 1884. In 1886 his parents moved to Thayer County where he grew to manhood. He is the oldest of nine children, three sisters and five brothers surviving as does also his mother, Mrs. Ida M. Graves of Lincoln. His father died about a year ago.
In 1907 Mr. Graves came to Chadron as a photographer, purchasing the business of McIntyre the photographer. He has continued very successfully in this business, acquiring a very enviable reputation as one of the very best. In 1909 he was married to Miss Faye D. McManimie of Chadron, who since her marriage took a graduate course in photography and has worked with her husband all the time.
It is hard to see another home so rudely broken up and to lose so noble a friend and comrade, and all hearts go out to the young wife in her sorrow.
Those of the family who came for the funeral were the mother, Mrs. Ida M. Graves of Lincoln, brothers: Wayne of Lincoln, Charles of Bryant, S.D., Merle, of Julesberg, Colo., Carl lives in Chadron and two sisters and a brother who could not come, live in Lincoln with the mother.
Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Crane of Norfolk came Monday morning. Mr. Crane and the other relatives left Tuesday for their homes. Mrs. Crane who is a sister to Mrs. Graves and May McManimie will remain for a few days with her sisters and her mother, Mrs. McManimie.
The Chadron Record – Thursday, March 23, 1944 – 75 years ago
County Tops Red Cross Allotment
With the city of Chadron incomplete and 41 county school districts still to report, Dawes County has exceeded its Red Cross Quota of $5,100 by $400, Walter Hampton, county War Fund chairman, announced today.
Only 28 of the 69 school districts in the county have reported thus far, due to road conditions making it impossible for workers to call on the farmers and it is expected that the county will exceed its quota by a large amount when all have reported.
All for National
This year the entire quota of $5,100 goes to the national fund as the balance in the treasury is considered ample to meet any possible local necessity. The national quota was increased this year by 75 percent over that called for last year when a total of $5,300 was donated. Of this amount $2,400 remained here for local needs, leaving $2,900 for the national fund. On this basis, with a national increase of 75 percent called for, the county committee figured $5,100 was all that should be asked for, in spite of the fact that the National committee allotted $6,800 to Dawes County
Chairman Hampton contested this allotment with the National committee and finally won his point that $5,100 should correspond with the quotas allotted throughout the nation.
The Chadron Record – Monday, March 24, 1969 – 50 years ago
Corpsmen Receive Flag Which Flew Over Capital
A United States flag, flying over the Nation’s Capitol building, was recently lowered and shipped to the Pine Ridge Civilian Conservation Center. Center Director John Pryor, reported Congresswoman Julie Butler Hansen of Washington sent the flag.
Pryor said that the idea of obtaining the Capitol flag was initiated by Wilda Haynes, Center Secretary, who also aided in its procurement.
Teaching proper respect and care of the flag has been a regular practice at the Center. Two years ago, a daily flag ceremony was initiated by Pryor.
Each evening at about 5 p.m., the corpsmen and staff assemble at the flag pole for daily announcements, the Pledge of Allegiance, and to retire the flag.
The Chadron Record – Tuesday, March 22, 1994 – 25 years ago
Gap paving to spur Tenth Street project
By Eric Fowler, Record Reporter
The Chadron City Council voted on Monday to initiate the process to begin the paving of Tenth Street in Chadron between Highway 385 and South Maple Street.
The council proposed that a street improvement district be formed, within which a gap paving – a state law which allows an arterial street to be paved even with the opposition of landowners – could be performed.
City Attorney Bevin Bump will draw up a proposal and the council will vote on the plan at the next meeting.
If passed, the first step in the project would be to contact the utility companies in order to have lines moved where necessary. US West requires one year notice before their phone lines can be moved.
Plans and specifications would then be drawn up by the city and the project would be opened for bids approximately one year from now.
Mayor Cliff Hanson said at a special meeting of the council earlier Monday that the overall consensus of the parties involved – the city, the community and the property owners on the street – is that something needs to be done.
An attempt was made by the city to initiate action last year by forming a paving district, but a petition containing the signatures more than 51 percent of the involved property owners canceled the ordinance.
The property owners were in opposition to the exorbitant cost that would be assessed to them due to the front footage of many of the lots.
City Manager Carl Dierks said the landowners may still object to the gap paving plan when the council considers the plan in two weeks. If it passes, the plan would go ahead, and the landowners could again object if the bids come in too high.
“They have the opportunity to voice their opinion at either one of these occasions, but the council could proceed with the project anyway,” said Dierks.
“If the bids come higher than anticipated, I presume the council would reject the bids,” he said. The concerned section of Tenth Street is shared by three businesses, a church, a church cemetery, the city and eight property owners.
City Engineer Rich Halverson estimated the cost of the project to be $35 per front foot for the property owners. This cost, he said, is based on the standard way of assessing property owners for paving projects. Under this method, the property owner is responsible for one half of a normal street on his property frontage. A normal street is 32 feet wide and five inches thick according to Halverson.
The Chadron Record – Tuesday, March 22, 1994 – 25 years ago
Crawford man to receive Mari Sandoz Award
By Con Marshall
A long-time supporter of the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society who has a special interest in Indians and helping them preserve their culture will receive the “In the Spirit of Mari Sandoz Award” during the society’s annual conference at Chadron State College on Friday, March 27.
The award will go to T.R. Hughes, who raises buffalo on his Rimrock Ranch west of Crawford and has developed a particularly close relationship with members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe based in Montana.
Dr. Ron Hull of Lincoln, a veteran member of the Sandoz Society board and its past president, said Hughes has been a faithful and hardworking member of the society and has an “abiding interest and respect for the culture and history of Native Americans.” The award is given annually to an individual who has significantly advanced the work of the Sandoz Society.
Hughes was born and raised in Seward, Neb., where his family owns Hughes Brothers, Inc., a firm with about 300 employees that makes crossarms and hardware that are placed on electrical transmission poles and steel structures. He is past president and chairman of the firm’s board of directors.
Hughes said when he was in the eighth grade his social studies teacher introduced him to Mari Sandoz’s work by having his class read “Crazy Horse” and Cheyenne Autumn,” both of which he found fascinating. He also noted that he was bothered by the movies of that era in which Indians were frequently “mowed down.”
“I became sympathetic to Indians when I watched those movies. They were people who had mothers and fathers who loved them just like everybody else,” he said.
While Hughes was living in Seward, Concordia College which is located there, began recruiting Indian students. During that time, Hughes became close friends with Ted Risingsun, and adviser to the students and the great grandson of Chief Dull Knife, a leader of the Northern Cheyenne and the man for which Chief Dull Knife College at Lame Deer, Mont., is named.
Hughes said Risingsun encouraged his people to become educated and to adopt new ways that would help them improve their lives.
In 1978, Hughes purchased the Rimrock Ranch northwest of Crawford. In 1995, when he retired from the family business, he and his wife, Kay, moved to the ranch, bringing a herd of buffalo he had been raising since 1968 and began raising buffalo on it. He and his wife Kay moved there in 1995.
The ranch is close to Fort Robinson, site of the infamous Cheyenne Outbreak on Jan. 9, 1879, when the Cheyennes, led by Chief Dull Knife, broke out of the barracks at Fort Robinson and headed up White River and to the buttes northwest of the fort. Before the fighting ended at least 64 Cheyennes and 11 soldiers had died.
In 1983, Hughes purchased a ranch west of Fort Robinson that contains land and buttes which the Cheyenne crossed in their attempt to return to their homeland in Montana. Hughes donated 365 acres of the land to the Dull Knife College Foundation and sold the remaining 735 acres to the foundation for less than he had paid for the land. He has also helped the Cheyenne elders in their effort to build a monument below the buttes in honor of their ancestors’ struggle for freedom.
Hughes also helped coordinate and sponsor the Cheyenne Breakout Run, which has taken place the past 10 years. It begins at Fort Robinson each January which young Cheyenne forming a relay to carry an eagle feather staff some 300 miles to the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Montana. Prior to the start of the relay, and education day led by tribal elders and historians takes place at Fort Robinson.
About 40 runners and 10 adults participated the first year, but this January there were approximately 150 middle and high school students along with 50 adults involved.
“If there hadn’t been the breakout, there wouldn’t be a reservation for the Northern Cheyenne in Montana,” Hughes said. “They would have been sent back to Oklahoma. The story is being passed on to younger generations and there is increased pride in their heritage.”
Hughes said he especially admires Mari Sandoz’s work because she made a great effort to obtain the Indians’ view point while nearly all the other history of skirmishes with Indians is written from the white man’s perspective.
“She was someone who would listen and record the Indians’ side of the story,” Hughes noted. “She is highly respected by the elders for trying to provide the true history.” Hughes has been on the board of directors of the Sandoz Society since shortly after he and his wife joined in 1992.
The dinner where Hughes will be honored will be at 7 p.m. Friday in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center.