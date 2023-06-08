After 21 years, Rapid City's Front Porch Coalition has decided to start the process to dissolve and support Journey On.

Their programs, like the Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors Team, or LOSS, have continued their services during the transition. They have been working as a part of Journey On since June 1.

“The services that have been provided by the LOSS Team over the past 20 years are going to be unchanged,” said Rich Braunstein, executive director of Journey On. “We will continue to serve the entire community of survivors in the best way we are able. We’re not changing any practices or staff for that matter.”

This merge allows more efficiency for staff. Instead of having two nonprofits with two administrative structures and two boards of directors, the consolidation will reduce administrative inefficiencies.

"It doesn't change the number of staff affiliated with the programs, but it reduces administrative duplication of services between two similar nonprofits," Braunstein said. "I think it's important to understand that Journey On programs, whether they be the one that Molly [Miller] directs in the LOSS Team, or the one that Toby McCloskey directs for the Street Outreach Program, is a dispatched program with public safety partnerships. Both programs are called into service by the community. We have similar service orientations, we have similar program focus, we have similar modes of operation. It makes a lot of sense to not have separate organizations."

Bridget Marshall, executive director of the Front Porch Coalition, will assume the position of Journey On’s executive director June 19. Braunstein will return to his role as board member of the organization Aug. 1 after helping Marshall with the transition.

The dissolution process will be happening over the next couple of months, but won't affect the programs since they already moved over. The Board of the FPC and an attorney who's gifting their time, will go over the steps of dissolution required by law.

All organizations in their articles of incorporation must provide the steps that it will take if dissolution occurs, which FPC will be following during the legal process. When a nonprofit is dissolving, they have to notify the Secretary of State's office that they're no longer operating under their tax identification number. Once FPC goes through the dissolution process, any remaining assets will be transferred to another 501(c)(3) organization. In this case, it will go to Journey On which will continue to operate the same programs out of FPC's current building at 504 E. Monroe St. in Rapid City.

Front Porch Coalition started in 2002 after conversations happened around a kitchen table in the house of a suicide loss survivor. The group grew into a nonprofit organization that same year with the mission to support suicide survivors and to provide suicide prevention, education, training and awareness programs.

The LOSS Team was established four years later, partnering with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. They now also help in Meade and Lawrence counties.

The first response team is all volunteers who go directly to the scene of a suicide to help the family and friends affected by the loss. According to FPC's website, its LOSS Team is likely now the longest running one in the world.

"Bridget [Marshall] has discovered that it's helpful to be around other people that have also lost people that they love," Molly Miller, program coordinator of the LOSS Team, said. "Because some people feel crazy, like, 'Am I the only one feeling this way?' No you're not. Everything you're feeling is normal."

From 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month, members of the team help run a survivors of suicide support group for anyone 18 or older.

FPC also has an eight-week class twice a year to understand grief and survivors of suicide retreats every year.

“If you don't have the LOSS Team then all the coroners, all the ambulances, all the fire trucks and all the lights and action leave, and then you're left with nothing," Miller said. "No support and family members can't prepare for it. That's where we come in and it's so important. Studies show that if we don't come in right away, it takes the family four and a half years to reach out to somebody and get help. So, if we don't come in then they'll just spiral for four and a half years, which is not healthy."

With the transition, Journey On is committed to continuing FPC's work without any interruption, gap or waiting to keep services available to the community.