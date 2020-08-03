FRYE-MUELLER tktk

I received an invitation a few weeks ago to fly to El Paso Texas to attend a seminar on the border wall being built where the Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico borders meet. Attendees included sitting state legislators, both state and federal Senate and House candidates, a Secretary of State, and a US Attorney nominee.
I was the only attendee from South Dakota that ended up going and am very glad I was able to attend. We were hosted by the “We Build the Wall (Future)” contributors and presenters.
This is the organization that is receiving donations for “We the People” to contribute to the building of this border wall. They have done an amazing job in minimal time and at a fraction of the cost of other contractors’ bids.
Previous bids from big contractors were as high as $40M and they needed eighteen months to finish compared to the $9M that “We Build the Wall” has spent and accomplished in a little over three weeks. The organizational meeting was on May 17 and construction started May 19 and then finished 2,780 feet of concrete filled bollards that stood twenty feet high by June 10th. Foreman Mike Furey led the effort and initially used equipment operators to fill over 200,000 cubic yards of material in just four days to prepare for the wall construction.
Tom Homan, former Acting ICE Director, was our first presenter. He was supposed to be there in person, but the White House asked him to stay in DC to testify for the ongoing House Hearing. Homan was very frank and animated via Skype and with his 34 years on the border he said walls work 100% of the time. Director Homan expressed why this mission and this group is so important to our country’s safety and security. I couldn’t agree more as illegal immigration is affecting our entire country.
MaryAnn Mendoza, an Angel Mom, spoke to us about her son, Brandon, who was killed by an illegal driving over 100 miles an hour and ran straight into her son and killed him. She is a strong woman and brought valuable information and a story none of us would want happening to our family members.
Sheriff Mark Lamb from Pinal County, AZ presented and shared the law enforcement side and what they deal with. Last year over 800,000 children went missing and no one seems to be making that headline news. His passion for border security and stopping both human trafficking and drug smuggling were his main points.
He spoke about “certain houses” and I cannot state what we were told in this article because of the horrific details. Please look up Sheriff Mark Lamb for more information, you can “feel” his passion. He posted on Twitter while we were there on July 30.
Foreman Mike Furey, who is in charge of the construction of this high tech wall, gave us an overview of both the challenges they faced and successes they have achieved. We took vans up to areas that are off limits to the public and I really appreciated the opportunity to see first hand what they are dealing with on the border. What is happening there IS filtering into all of our states.
I encourage all of you to please check out this organization and the huge difference these people are making for the safety of our country and its citizens.
