FRYE-MUELLER tktk

I received an invitation a few weeks ago to fly to El Paso Texas to attend a seminar on the border wall being built where the Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico borders meet. Attendees included sitting state legislators, both state and federal Senate and House candidates, a Secretary of State, and a US Attorney nominee.

I was the only attendee from South Dakota that ended up going and am very glad I was able to attend. We were hosted by the “We Build the Wall (Future)” contributors and presenters.

This is the organization that is receiving donations for “We the People” to contribute to the building of this border wall. They have done an amazing job in minimal time and at a fraction of the cost of other contractors’ bids.

Previous bids from big contractors were as high as $40M and they needed eighteen months to finish compared to the $9M that “We Build the Wall” has spent and accomplished in a little over three weeks. The organizational meeting was on May 17 and construction started May 19 and then finished 2,780 feet of concrete filled bollards that stood twenty feet high by June 10th. Foreman Mike Furey led the effort and initially used equipment operators to fill over 200,000 cubic yards of material in just four days to prepare for the wall construction.