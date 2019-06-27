Chadron has roots dating back to the pioneer and fur-trading days of the 1800s.
The city is named for Louis B. Chartran, manager of a fur trading post built in 1841 near what are now the city reservoirs south of town. The creek running nearby is named on early maps as Chartran’s Creek.
The name was pronounced by French settlers as “shattron,” and the pronunciation evolved into Chadron. Chadron’s footprint actually began at a site northwest of the city’s present location, before relocating to its current site in 1885 with the arrival of the railroad. The speed at which residents of the former town site moved to what is now Chadron proper, led it to be dubbed “The Magic City.”
Fur Trade Days, now in its 43rd year, celebrates the fur-trading era and serves as an annual gathering for friends, families and newcomers to Chadron. You can find many artifacts of this era from both the fur traders and their Native American counterparts at the Museum of the Fur Trade three miles east of Chadron. Or check out the Primitive Rendezvous on Bordeaux Road east and south of Chadron for an immersive experience with the Buckskinners.
There’s plenty more to do, and this event guide will help you enjoy it all! Welcome to Chadron and enjoy Fur Trade Days 2019!