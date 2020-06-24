Funding available for outdoor recreation

Habitat stamp goes into effect July 1

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) is reminding outdoor enthusiasts the habitat stamp requirement goes into effect July 1. The habitat stamp was created by the 2020 South Dakota legislature.

“The key to abundant wildlife is habitat,” said Department Secretary Kelly Hepler. “The money raised from this stamp is going to directly benefit our wildlife and all individuals who love the outdoors in South Dakota.”

Revenue obtained from the habitat stamp can only be used to develop habitat on public land and waters or to provide public access to private land, as defined by Senate Bill 75.

A habitat stamp is required for anyone 18 years of age or older when purchasing or applying for a hunting, fishing or furbearer license. The annual fee for the habitat stamp is $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

A habitat stamp is not required for the one-day hunting or fishing license, youth hunting license, private shooting preserve license, Hunt for Habitat entries, landowner hunting license, preference points, or to purchase a park entrance license or camping reservation.