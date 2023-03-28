Brian Regan, the man Vanity Fair calls “the funniest stand-up alive,” is coming to Rapid City this weekend with a show that uncovers humor in everyday life.

Regan is known as one of the most respected comedians nationwide. Entertainment Weekly calls him "your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Regan continuously tours across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

This will be Regan’s fourth live show in the Black Hills since 2010. He’s on a perpetual tour that has no end, he said, and he performs live about 26 weekends of the year. Fans who know him from his live shows, his comedy specials or his role on the series "Loudermilk" will find something unexpected at this show.

“I’m always thinking of new things and hopefully people will come out and have a good time,” Regan said.

With random and diverse topics running the gamut from Barbie dolls to guns to philosophical observations on life, Regan said he likes to throw his audience comedic curveballs.

“I go through my life and my day the way I normally would, and I see things or feel things and say, ‘That’s a little odd or unusual. I wonder if there’s a joke there,'” Regan said. “I’ll come up with a bit and try it on stage and see what happens. If I get a laugh, I work on it. It’s like a piece of clay. You work with it from night to night and then you can consider that a new piece of material.”

“I like to do quirky stuff to keep people on their toes… I just kind of go from one extreme to the other,” he said. “I try to hit anything and everything big and small… If people have seen me on my specials, I’d like to think most of what they will hear is going to be new.”

In 2015, Regan made history with his stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall,” which was the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

The latest of Regan’s eight standup specials, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks” (2021), is currently streaming on Netflix. His 2017 Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers,” is also streaming and is available as a vinyl album.

Regan stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! with Brian Regan,” that premiered in 2018. He and Jerry Seinfeld are executive producers of the series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

Regan is a regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and he previously made 28 appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Regan had a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, “Top Five,” and he is a guest on two episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which is now streaming on Netflix.

Regan also starred in three seasons of Peter Farrelly’s TV series, “Loudermilk,” which is streaming on Amazon Prime. Regan stars as Mugsy, a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

“People who see the show really like it but it hasn’t gotten a green light for further seasons,” Regan said. “We’re all chomping at the bit if people wanted to make some more (episodes).”

Regan has performed nationally and internationally at The Leicester Square Theatre in London, The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. His live tours have included visits to Denver’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater and EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City. Go to brianregan.com for more information.

“I love doing stand-up and I’m fortunate to have people who seem to like what I do,” Regan said. “I’m just out there all the time telling my jokes.”

Regan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. To purchase tickets or for information, go to themonument.live/events/detail/brianregan23-1, the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or call 1-800-468-6463.