GAMBESCIA: Choosing a college is all about the fit

As the cost of college becomes more expensive, the decision on when to go, where, and how much a family is willing to pay are the more salient questions that assist prospective students and families choose the “best-fit college.”

Slowing the decision process down to exam the best fit versus an expedient selection for the legacy school, those with winning sports teams, or the business college with “great name recognition,” is understandably unsettling for a family on the college search.

The notion of finding yourself at college, while romantic, is overstated. There are less expensive ways a young adult can “find themselves,” than investing $50 thousand a year to meander on a college campus. Sure, one purpose of college is to develop the habit of industry for a job, but higher education is about amalgamating this with the habits of the heart, mind, and soul.

So, what is a [paying] parent to do?

Consider first the “if and when” question: Don’t overact if your child suggests not going to college right away. Conversely, you should put this question on the table as well. If and when to go to college should be an open and honest discussion.